Is it a bank holiday today? Check RBI calendar to know if SBI, HDFC, ICICI, others are open or closed on 4 July

Private and public sector banks in India will remain open today, 4 July, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. Customers planning to visit branches of SBI, HDFC, ICICI or other banks should note that banks will operate as usual today. While some customers could be confused since today is a Saturday, RBI's official guidelines mandate that the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are weekend holidays for all banks.

Saturdays, Sundays listed as holidays in July 2026 Since it is first Saturday of the month, banks operations will resume as normal and customers can approach banks for offline services. However, banks remain closed on the occasion of festivals and regional holidays. These holidays are in addition to weekend offs, common national and gazetted holidays.

As per RBI calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. This implies that, customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days, but online services remain operational. Given below is the list of weekend holidays this month.

Sundays: 5, 12, 19 and 26 July

Second Saturday: 11 July

Fourth Saturday: 25 July

Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for July 2026

Bank holidays in July 2026 Banks in several states will remain closed for nearly 2 more days in addition to weekend holidays since certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts" in RBI's holiday calendar. Provided below is a list of state-specific bank holidays this month.

July 6 (Monday) – MHIP Day/Birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Bank services will remain suspended in Mizoram (Aizawl) and West Bengal (Kolkata) on the occasion of MHIP Day and birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a significant observance in the state.

July 9 (Thursday) – Beh Deinkhlam

Banks in Meghalaya (Shillong) will be closed to mark Beh Deinkhlam, one of prominent traditional festivals of the state.

July 16 (Thursday) – Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela

Banks in Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Manipur (Imphal) and Uttarakhand (Dehradun) will remain closed for regional festivals, namely Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela.

July 17 (Friday) – Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

Banking services will be non-operational in Manipur (Imphal) on account of the death anniversary of revered freedom fighter and tribal leader U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday) – Drukpa Tshe-zi

Banks in Sikkim (Gangtok) will remain closed because of regional Buddhist festival Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22 (Wednesday) – Kharchi Puja

Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India.