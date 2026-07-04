Is it a bank holiday today? Check RBI calendar to know if SBI, HDFC, ICICI, others are open or closed on 4 July

Private and public sector banks in India will remain open today, 4 July, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. Customers planning to visit branches of SBI, HDFC, ICICI or other banks should note that banks will operate as usual today. While some customers could be confused since today is a Saturday, RBI's official guidelines mandate that the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are weekend holidays for all banks.
Since it is first Saturday of the month, banks operations will resume as normal and customers can approach banks for offline services. However, banks remain closed on the occasion of festivals and regional holidays. These holidays are in addition to weekend offs, common national and gazetted holidays.
As per RBI calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. This implies that, customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days, but online services remain operational. Given below is the list of weekend holidays this month.
Sundays: 5, 12, 19 and 26 July
Second Saturday: 11 July
Fourth Saturday: 25 July
Banks in several states will remain closed for nearly 2 more days in addition to weekend holidays since certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts" in RBI's holiday calendar. Provided below is a list of state-specific bank holidays this month.
July 6 (Monday) – MHIP Day/Birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Bank services will remain suspended in Mizoram (Aizawl) and West Bengal (Kolkata) on the occasion of MHIP Day and birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a significant observance in the state.
July 9 (Thursday) – Beh Deinkhlam
Banks in Meghalaya (Shillong) will be closed to mark Beh Deinkhlam, one of prominent traditional festivals of the state.
July 16 (Thursday) – Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela
Banks in Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Manipur (Imphal) and Uttarakhand (Dehradun) will remain closed for regional festivals, namely Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela.
July 17 (Friday) – Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh
Banking services will be non-operational in Manipur (Imphal) on account of the death anniversary of revered freedom fighter and tribal leader U Tirot Singh.
July 18 (Saturday) – Drukpa Tshe-zi
Banks in Sikkim (Gangtok) will remain closed because of regional Buddhist festival Drukpa Tshe-zi.
July 22 (Wednesday) – Kharchi Puja
Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India.
Even though bank branches will remain closed on the above-mentioned dates, digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs, will continue to operate normally. Hence, customers can carry out essential transactions without disruption.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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