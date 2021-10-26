Is it a good decision to add a co-applicant to your home loan?

Higher tax benefits: Repayment of home loan qualifies for income tax deductions. The repayment of interest component of up to ₹2 lakh for self-occupied property qualifies for tax deduction under Section 24B of the Income Tax Act. Similarly, the repayment of the principal component up to ₹1.5 lakh each financial year qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C. Both the primary applicant and co-applicants can independently avail of these tax benefits as per their contribution towards loan repayment. “Adding a co-applicant can help yield higher overall tax benefits. However, note that co-applicants can avail these home loan-related tax benefits only if they co-own the concerned property," said Chaudhary.

