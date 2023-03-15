Is it a good idea to buy your dream home early in life?1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
When buying a home, besides the financial considerations you must consider these factors: the location, type and size of the house, and its proximity to shops and schools
A dream home. That is what most working people aspire for these days, unless they already own one. But when should you buy a house? Should that be early in your career or later when you have a family and good control over your finances?
