Is it a good idea to buy your dream home early in life?

Things to consider: When buying a home, you must consider these factors: the location, type and size of the house, and its proximity to shops and schools. Then there are the financial considerations: Is it affordable? How much corpus do you have for a down payment? Do you meet the eligibility criteria for a home loan? Does the house fit in with your current income levels—this determines how much you will need to pay in equated monthly instalments, current interest rates, etc. Abraham says, “A commonly used rule of thumb in personal finance for buying a house is the "Rule of 60“. This rule recommends that the cost of your home should be approximately 60 times your monthly salary. This can serve as a helpful starting point for determining the price range of homes that align with one’s financial situation."