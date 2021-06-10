Is it a good idea to invest in gold for an emergency fund?

Usually, emergency corpus should be liquid in nature and at the same time should not be invested in instruments where there is a possibility of loss of capital. In case of bank account or fixed deposit or liquid funds, the possibility of losing capital is quite unlikely. Hence, they are said to be the best options to park your emergency funds. Historically, gold has given returns marginally higher than inflation if held for long term and this aspect of gold can help investors to beat inflation on their emergency funds which may not always happen in bank or liquid funds. This does create a case for gold to be a part of emergency corpus. However, the willingness to liquidate gold at the time of emergency is not easy, as most of us invest and sell gold looking at its price. One may also have negative or low return in gold, if invested at wrong time. Hence, in our view investors should avoid considering gold as a part of emergency corpus.