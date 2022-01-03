Is it a good idea to invest in silver exchange-traded funds?

“There are extended periods of time when silver has not been a good hedge against inflation, particularly when industrial demand is muted. As for diversification, it has acted as a good diversifier in some calendar years but not others. Precious metals overall should not be more than 15% of your portfolio and within that, silver should not exceed 5%. Think of it more as a tactical play on economic recovery, to be bought and sold at the right price points, rather than a long-term asset," said Rushabh Desai, founder, Rupee with Rushabh Investment Services.