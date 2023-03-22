Is it a good time to opt for a home loan balance transfer amid the prevailing rate cycle?

Sumeet Srivastava, Founder & CEO, spocto (a Yubi company)

It is not just interest rate but a variety of things one should consider while transferring loans - your Current Credit score, the total tenure, the outstanding interest you paid & the period for which you want to retain the property, and so are some of the parameters one should leverage. In our recommendation, talk to your existing lenders and their offers for changing rates rather than going for a new lender. Re-negotiation with your current lender is normally the best way.