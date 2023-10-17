Is it advisable to draft separate wills for each of my properties?
Though you can create multiple wills for multiple assets, it will create immense confusion between the beneficiaries and the distribution of the assets.
As part of estate planning and distribution of my assets, I would like to understand the options available for creating separate wills for each property that I own. Are there any benefits or drawbacks associated with this approach?
