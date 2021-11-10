Is it better to invest directly in overseas stocks?

The reason for this is that the tax authorities look upon all persons holding foreign assets as potential tax evaders, thanks to some taxpayers having been found to have held accounts in Switzerland and other tax havens. This is in spite of the fact that holding of foreign assets has been permitted for resident Indians for almost two decades now. It is also highly likely that your case may be picked up for verification by the tax department merely on account of your foreign assets, as a high-risk case, or that you may receive a notice from the investigation wing of the tax department seeking to cross-verify the information received by them from the foreign tax authorities, with your tax returns. In order to claim credit for foreign tax deducted at source, you also have to file a separate form before you file your return.

