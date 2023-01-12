Is it better to now shift your home loan to another bank?6 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:02 PM IST
If you have several years of EMIs left to pay, the savings on interest costs can be worth it
Are you tempted by the concessional home loan rates being offered by some banks as part of their ongoing special offers? If you are one of those borrowers who have taken a longer duration home loan at a relatively higher interest rate, you may now be tempted to switch your existing lender (bank or NBFC) and benefit from lower equated monthly instalments (EMIs).