Is it better to now shift your home loan to another bank?

Dhawan feels that apart from the costs involved, one must factor in the time commitment in the process. “A home loan is ultimately a secured loan. So, the due diligence around the property and most other things that you went through when you first took the loan will still have to be repeated." Shetty concurs with this. “When you apply to a new bank, it is almost as if you are a new borrower. The new lender will run a complete new set of underwriting checks before approving your loan, and this can take up to three weeks depending on that bank’s processes" (see graphic). He adds further, “One needs to get a no objection certificate from the existing lender and engage with them to be able to furnish documents required by the new lender."

