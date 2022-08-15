Is it fair to ban the transfer of physical shares?4 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:24 PM IST
- This complete ban on the process deprives genuine claimants
Before the advent of the dematerialization era of listed shares around the year 2000, the sale and purchase of shares were entirely manual. Stock brokers used to act as intermediaries for connecting buyers and sellers. The transfer of shares took place through a physical form SH-4, which is called a ‘transfer deed’ in common parlance.