Is it fair to ban the transfer of physical shares?

If you were a buyer in one such transaction and, for whatever reasons, still hold physical shares with the transfer deed without getting it transferred in your name, note that the physical shares you hold may not have any value now. You may not be able to do much about it as Sebi banned the physical transfer of shares from 1 April 2019. The shareholder records of the company will continue to have the seller’s name. The buyer will not be entitled to any of the benefits that a shareholder is entitled to. The cost of acquiring the shares goes down the drain.

