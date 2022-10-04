Is it good to buy disability rider with term insurance?

Hi Sanjeev, you have a very comprehensive protection portfolio, which is great. Talking about the Critical Illness Plan, it provides maximum benefits to you while working differently from your regular health Insurance plan. When a critical illness, such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, major organ transplant, or any other illness covered by the plan, is diagnosed the insurer is bound to pay the entire sum insured in lump sum regardless of hospitalization costs. The lump sum payment can be used for other expenses too like to pay off hospital bills, home loan installments, investment premiums, day-to-day expenses, and other expenses that may arise as a result of lost income while you are unable to work during the treatment and recovery period. The policyholder can use the lump sum payment to pay off hospital bills, home loan payments, investment premiums, day-to-day expenses, and other expenses that may arise as a result of lost income while you are unable to work during the treatment and recovery phase. However, before purchasing a critical illness plan, it is critical that you understand its various terms and conditions. A critical illness plan typically has a 90-day waiting period from the date the policy is issued. Claims made within 90 days of the policy’s issuance are not approved by the insurance company. Furthermore, in order to file a claim, most insurers require that the policyholder survive for at least 30 days after being diagnosed with a critical illness. However, there are fewer and fewer plans on the market that provide coverage from the first day of illness diagnosis.

