I have invested in regular mutual fund schemes Nippon largecap and Axis Focused 25, ₹5000 each, for the last 2.5 years. I have opened a demat account in Zerodha and started three new direct systematic investment plans (SIPs) in Axis small-cap, Parag Parikh Flexi cap, and Quant Active Fund. I have started ₹10,000 per month SIP in each fund, with an investment period of up to ten years.

Should I redeem from regular schemes and start investing in direct mutual fund schemes? Or continue with the previous SIPs along with these new schemes. Are these schemes good, or is any change required for the long term? Considering short, long term gain on redemption of regular mutual fund plan, please help me with my portfolio

- Name withheld on request

(Query answered by Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital)

The fund selection in your existing portfolio, investment through Zerodha, is good, and we suggest you continue with them. We also suggest adding the new funds under Large and MidCap Fund, MidCap Fund and Value Fund categories such as HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund, Axis Growth Opportunity Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund and IDFC Sterling Value Fund. This way, your portfolio will be divided across the category, geography and AMCs.

Direct plans are cost-efficient as they invest directly into the Asset Management Companies (AMCs). On the other hand, when you buy mutual funds through a broker, distributor, or advisor, they are known as regular mutual funds. The AMCs pay a specific commission to these brokers for introducing a new investor in such a case. However, investors take informed suggestions from these advisors.

Financial advisors are professionals have a better know-how of market conditions. If an investor doesn’t understand financial markets, an expert’s advice is good by way of investing in regular mutual fund schemes. Financial advisors help review portfolio and rebalance it according to market scenario. Their advice not only saves time and effort but also adds value to investor portfolio in terms of better returns.

(Send queries and views to mintmoney@livemint.com)

