The fund selection in your existing portfolio, investment through Zerodha, is good, and we suggest you continue with them. We also suggest adding the new funds under Large and MidCap Fund, MidCap Fund and Value Fund categories such as HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund, Axis Growth Opportunity Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund and IDFC Sterling Value Fund. This way, your portfolio will be divided across the category, geography and AMCs.