Is it good to switch to fixed rate home loan when interest rates are moving up?

But before you switch, calculate how much you stand to gain from switching to a fixed rate loan. As mentioned earlier, fixed rate loans charge a higher interest, so your equated monthly instalments (EMIs) will go up after the switch. If the difference is more than 100 basis points, it may not result in any real savings for you because floating home loan rates may not go up by that much. Keep in mind that you will also have to shell out processing fee and other refinance charges when you switch to a new loan.