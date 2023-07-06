What is the rule on bank accounts for overseas Indian students?1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 10:24 PM IST
As per the guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India, banks are permitted to include an NRI as a joint holder with the resident account holder, provided a few conditions are met.
Is it mandatory for an Indian resident studying overseas to convert bank savings account in India to non-resident ordinary (NRO) or non-resident external (NRE) account? Also, what conditions will determine one’s residency status for tax purposes?
