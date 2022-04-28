Is it mandatory to buy insurance cover for your property loan?

RBI or the insurance regulator do not mandate that you buy insurance for the purpose of availing of a loan. Further, banks cannot force you to buy insurance from their recommended insurers only. However, it is a general practice for banks to ask for property and life insurance when extending a home loan. This is essential to protect their financial interest in the mortgaged property and the life of the borrower. Several banks provide an exemption to buying insurance subject to charging a higher rate of interest. This is to compensate for the risk of loss that they would bear in case the house gets damaged or the borrower dies.