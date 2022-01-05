Is it mandatory to file 15CA and 15CB forms electronically?

The form may be e-verified through a digital Signature or through Aadhaar OTP, or an Electronic Verification Code generated through net banking facility of specified banks in India, validated Bank Account in specified banks in India or validated demat account in India

My brother, an NRI living in the US, recently disposed of his property. Subsequently, income tax and capital gains tax computation were done and accordingly the IT office made a refund. Now, the proceeds of sale need to be repatriated to his account in the US. Our chartered accountant suggested that we file forms 15CA and 15CB for this. 15CA has to be submitted by my brother, which requires e-verification through EVC code. This is generated by way of a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the mobile number that is linked to Aadhar. OTP can also be sent to the mobile number linked to the registered bank account. In both cases, this number should be an India mobile number. 15CB will be submitted by our chartered accountant. As my brother does not have an India mobile number, is it mandatory to file it electronically? Alternatively, can it be filed in a hard copy to the ITO for e-verification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

My brother, an NRI living in the US, recently disposed of his property. Subsequently, income tax and capital gains tax computation were done and accordingly the IT office made a refund. Now, the proceeds of sale need to be repatriated to his account in the US. Our chartered accountant suggested that we file forms 15CA and 15CB for this. 15CA has to be submitted by my brother, which requires e-verification through EVC code. This is generated by way of a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the mobile number that is linked to Aadhar. OTP can also be sent to the mobile number linked to the registered bank account. In both cases, this number should be an India mobile number. 15CB will be submitted by our chartered accountant. As my brother does not have an India mobile number, is it mandatory to file it electronically? Alternatively, can it be filed in a hard copy to the ITO for e-verification.

—Sridhar Mandayam

Under the India Income-tax law, Form 15CA/15CB is required to be filed electronically at the income-tax portal. The form may be e-verified through a digital Signature or through Aadhaar OTP, or an Electronic Verification Code generated through net banking facility of specified banks in India, validated Bank Account in specified banks in India or validated demat account in India .

In your case, if you are facing issues with OTP for Aadhaar or bank account, you may opt for digital signature or net banking facility to e-verify the form. This does not require OTP to be generated on Indian mobile number for verification. Refer to the below link on the various methods of e-verification https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal//help/how-to-e-verify-your-e-filing-return.

If the above options are not feasible, you may file an online grievance with the IT authorities to allow OTP to be sent to another mobile number or international mobile number.

Sonu Iyer is tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India.