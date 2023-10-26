Is it opportune to invest in bank fixed deposits (FDs) as stock market bleeds for sixth day in a row?
According to experts, a significant arbitrage exists between the nominal interest rate on fixed deposits (FDs) and retail inflation, making them attractive for investment
Amid the Indian stock market extending its losing spree for the sixth straight session, portfolio diversification has become the talk of the town. It has once again become clear that one cannot just have exposure to risky assets. Investors should also put some money in bank fixed deposits (FDs), which are considered one of the safest and most secure ways to build up your savings while earning some interest on your money. Although the rates are not as lucrative as compared to stocks, mutual funds, and SIPs, there is a guaranteed return and the money is safe. According to experts, a significant arbitrage exists between the nominal interest rate on FDs and retail inflation, making them attractive for investment.