Is it safe to invest in ELSS for tax saving even when market is overvalued?

You need to change the way you do your tax planning. It seems you invest in ELSS funds at one go during the tax planning season that starts in January. Lump-sum investments are not the best way to invest in equities. A better option is to start monthly SIPs so that you get the advantage of rupee cost averaging. Instead of investing ₹50,000 in ELSS at one go, you should break that down into monthly SIPs of ₹4000-5000.