Is it sensible to have more than one credit card in your wallet?
Multiple cards can mean multiple payment dates to track. If you miss a due date, you will need to pay a late fee and other penalties, and your credit score will take a hit. You can even fall into a debt trap if you overshoot your expenses.
Credit cards offer various benefits in terms of rewards, sign-up bonuses, and increased purchasing power, but owning more than one has its own demerits. For one, the interest charged on rolled-over credit card payments is the highest compared to any other banking product.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×