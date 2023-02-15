Is it sensible to have more than one credit card in your wallet?

Here are some advantages of owning multiple credit cards. You can split your expenses across cards and this will keep your overall credit utilization low. Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO) of BankBazaar.com, explains this with an example, “If your average monthly spending on your credit card comes to ₹1 lakh and your credit limit on that card is ₹2 lakh, your utilization is 50%. If you split it across two cards for ₹50,000 each, and if each card has a credit limit of ₹1.5 lakh, the utilization is only 33%. A lower credit utilization props up your credit score." You can also use the card that provides maximum rewards for a particular spend. For instance, your lifestyle card may give you huge discounts on dining but not as much on grocery shopping.