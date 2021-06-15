Is it still worth investing in mutual funds?

Many investors are of the opinion that fund managers don’t add much value, and with low-cost broking platforms and the plethora of information available on the internet, one is better off constructing a stock portfolio. This may work, but most investors don’t really have the ability to analyse or have the time and resources to research companies. With limited capital, it is not possible to diversify and unlike mutual funds, investors do not have limits on stock and sector exposures. Further, institutions have a stock exit strategy, but individual investors rarely have a rebalancing plan. This is why retail investors are left holding overhyped stocks such as DHFL and Suzlon even though institutions have exited.

