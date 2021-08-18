Ready for green investing? Here's how it works

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds seek out companies that meet certain specified ESG standards. For instance, companies with a high carbon footprint or engaged in the production of pollutants may be avoided. ESG investors get a bundled package—these are not ‘green’ funds in isolation, but must also meet environmental and governance standards. However, there is no uniform definition of ESG and different index providers and fund houses use their own criteria. The number of ESG funds has grown rapidly in the past two-three years and investors grew more ESG-conscious.