Is it the right time to refinance your home loan?

To avail a lower interest rate: “Reducing your interest rate could reduce your interest outflow, your tenure and allow for more savings," says Gaurav Mohta, chief marketing officer, HomeFirst Finance. You should only commit to refinancing early in your loan tenure since that is the time where most of your EMI payments are attributed to interest outflow. “You should only consider refinancing if you are getting a RoI (rate of interest) reduction of 3% or more. Otherwise, for a loan of ₹50 lakh or less, the transaction cost will be quite high and it won’t mathematically make sense. Thumb rule - break down your transaction cost in monthly instalments and see if you can breakeven in 6 months," he adds.

