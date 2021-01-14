Is it time to sell bitcoins?

At the beginning of 2020, bitcoin was at US $8000. In December 2020, the bitcoin price started surging again and it crossed US $ 20,000. The surge continued till this month as bitcoin price crossed US $ 40,000 for the first time ever. In the past 24 hours, bitcoin has seen the lows of US $32,636. "When bitcoin price surged in December 2020, everyone had a fear of missing out on the lucrative returns bitcoin was giving, so there was a huge demand from the institutional and retail investors across the globe, this led to a massive surge in the price of bitcoin," says Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.