Is it time to transfer your gains from gold to equities?

Gold has been the best performing asset class over the past year with a return of around 50%. The investment demand for the yellow metal has gone up lately as people move to risk-averse assets and exiting risky ones such as equities amid the covid-19 crisis. This may have also led to change in asset allocation with portfolios becoming gold-heavy. However, there are fears that when the lockdown opens up across economies, the rally in gold may come to a halt. Renu Yadav asked experts if it makes sense to transfer the gains from gold to equities, while the latter segment is still way below its peak.