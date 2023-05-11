Is it wise to consult your legal heirs while making your Will? Check what money magnate Warren Buffett says3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Making a Will can be a simple procedure if the assets are few
If you want a hassle-free life for your kids, even when you are not around, you make a Will for them. For those who are planning a Will in the near future, there is a suggestion from American billionaire business magnate Warren Buffet. The Berkshire CEO believes that one should make their Will by having consultations with all their legal heirs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×