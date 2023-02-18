Is it wise to move towards PPF, EPF amid falling NPS return — explained
- NPS vs PPF: The volatility of NPS is usually compensated by the debt segment of the National Pension System
NPS scheme: The National Pension System (NPS) scheme guarantees high returns on investment. However, there are high chances of market fluctuation where NPS account holders become nervous and have second thoughts. As equity returns over the past few years have not been attractive, equity account in NPS has also got hit in this period. However, NPS subscribers need not to worry about this drop-in returns. The risk-return profile of NPS has undergone a massive transformation. So investors have been granted a broader canvas for asset allocations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×