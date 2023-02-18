Is it wise to move towards PPF, EPF amid falling NPS return — explained

Stock market connect

On why NPS return has fallen in recent times, Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFintech said, "Over the past few years, the equity funds have been experiencing negative returns. Like mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, NPS investments are experiencing the same. As a result, the National Pension System subscribers have also become anxious. It is found that various active NPS managers follow a multi-cap strategy by investing in stocks outside the Nifty. So whenever the stock market leans towards large caps, it is evident that the equity funds are bound to underperform."