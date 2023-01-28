Is it wise to take loan against mutual funds, stocks? See what experts say2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- Taking loan against mutual funds or stocks help an investor avoid capital gain taxes, say experts
Taking loan in case of financial emergency is not new for any individual. However, while opting for the loan instrument, it's better to look at all possible options and their rate of interest. According to investment and tax experts, some times people opt for high interest non-secured loans without considering that mutual funds or stock investments can also be pledged and avail of loan at much lower interest rate levied by lending institutions on non secured loans like personal loan or loan against credit card. In fact, loan against mutual funds investment and stock investments help an investor to avoid capital gain taxes as well.
