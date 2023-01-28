Is it wise to take loan against mutual funds, stocks? See what experts say

On how loan against mutual funds or stocks is beneficial for a borrower, CA Manish P Hingar, Founder at Fintoo said, "Taking a loan against mutual funds or stocks can be a good option if you need to borrow money and have investments in mutual funds or stocks that you can use as collateral. This can be a good way to access cash without having to sell your investments, which can help you avoid capital gains taxes and keep your investments growing." However, Fintoo expert said that one can avail a loan only up to a certain limit of one's holdings. The limit is higher for debt investments and lower for equity investments. This is because equity shares or equity mutual funds are volatile in nature.

