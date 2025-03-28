Is it worth prepaying your ICICI personal loan? Key factors to consider

If you have an ICICI Bank personal loan and are considering repaying the loan before its due date, the bank allows you to repay the personal loans before the completion of the loan tenure through prepayment/ foreclosure. Early repayment can help in cutting down on the total interest burden, however before doing so, you must know the applicable charges, the conditions of eligibility and the process.
ICICI Personal Loan foreclosure charges
ICICI Personal Loan foreclosure charges for salaried customers
ICICI Personal Loan foreclosure charges for MSE classified customers
Nil after payment of the 1st EMI for loan amount of up to ₹50 lakh
Source: Paisabazaar
In conclusion, prepaying your ICICI personal loan is a wise decision if you want to get rid of your debts or want to improve your debt utilisation ratio. However, before you decide on foreclosing the loan, you must analyse the charges you will be bearing.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
