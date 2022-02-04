Is it worth taking education loan to study abroad?

For instance, if the student spent overall ₹20 lakh for studying abroad for a year, the TCS would be applied on ₹13 lakh at 5% under the new rule, which means he couldn’t source a loan from a financial institution. This way, he would have additionally paid ₹65000 tax to the government. However, if the student had sourced the same amount through an education loan from a financial institution, the amount over the permissible limit would have been taxed at 0.5%. In that case, he would have paid only ₹6500.