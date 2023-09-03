How will I be taxed for leave encashment?2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:00 PM IST
As per the tax laws, any payment received by employees from their employer towards encashment of earned leaves at their credit, at the time of retirement, whether on superannuation or otherwise, shall be exempt from tax, subject to the specified limits.
Is leave encashment exempted under Sec 10 (10AA) of the Income Tax Act on retirement? Is the money received from an employer towards encashment of pending leaves be considered for exemption irrespective of the number of times I switch jobs?
