Is LRS a smart route to build global wealth?

Fund route: Many Indian mutual fund schemes invest in internationally listed companies. Some of them are feeder funds. They collect funds from Indian investors and simply buy units of an actively managed fund domiciled outside India. Currently, this option isn’t available as the Indian mutual fund industry has reached the Sebi prescribed limit of $7 billion. Another category of mutual funds, which invests in ETFs listed globally have a Sebi (market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India) capped limit of $1 billion which is also likely to be reached in due course, and hence it may also not turn out to be a viable option. Also, as this investment mode is still a rupee-denominated one, while it does serve the diversification benefit, it does not offer access to dollar currency.