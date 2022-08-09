Is MF exposure to IndoStar Capital a cause for concern?

The commercial papers are rated A1+, the highest rating for the short-term papers, and the corporate debt papers are rated AA-, which are below the highest AAA rating, by CareEdge Ratings. Note that these instruments haven’t been de-rated in the past three financial years. IndoStar Capital, a vehicle loan financier, posted a net loss of ₹754 crore in the March quarter against a net loss of ₹317 crore logged in the same period last year. Its results for the March quarter were delayed due to an audit review. The company’s auditor pointed out that its total liabilities exceed the total assets maturing within 12 months by ₹2,206 crore as of 31 March 2022, and stated that there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

