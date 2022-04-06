Is money transferred to your relative from abroad taxable?

Under the Indian Income-tax (I-T) Act, tax is levied on any sum of money, specified movable or immovable property received in excess of ₹50,000 by an individual without consideration (i.e., without a quid pro quo) or for inadequate consideration, except gifts received from a “relative" or on marriage or by way of inheritance or other specified exclusions. The term ‘relative’ also includes any lineal ascendant or descendant. Thus, funds remitted from outside India to the savings accounts of parents here will not have any tax implications in India.