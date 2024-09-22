Is moving to Dubai on the nomad work visa worth it?
Summary
- Dubai’s virtual work visa programme offers one-year residency to individuals working remotely
MUMBAI : If your current job is still in the work-from-home (WFH) mode, you may like to explore Dubai's virtual work visa, which offers anyone working remotely residency for a year. You can explore various sights and scenery—man-made beaches, Burj Khalifa, local food and people—while enjoying a long workcation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city.