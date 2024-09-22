Is moving to Dubai on the nomad work visa worth it?

Also Read: How Indian students can get work visas after studying abroad

Taxation

Dubai is a tax haven as there is zero personal income tax. You become a tax resident of the UAE if you stay 183 days or more. You can take advantage of the India-UAE double taxation anti-avoidance treaty (DTAA) to avoid paying capital gains taxes on your mutual fund investments in India. But for a salaried income, there are two differing views on what would be the tax implications. The place of salary accrual, DTAA, applicability of the tie-break test (tests that need to be run to break the tie in favour of one of the two countries), etc. have been subject matter before various courts.