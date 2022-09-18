Is mutual fund SIP an all-weather investment tool?3 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 11:36 PM IST
- Uninterrupted SIPs continue to deliver better returns than the ones paused and restarted
Recent data on systematic investment plans (SIPs) show monthly flows growing above ₹12,000 crore. Despite this constant surge in SIP flows, mutual funds (MFs) as an investment avenue have a long way to go, even if it is one of the best avenues to invest for all financial goals. In fact, many investors are yet to begin their investment journey in MFs.