Is mutual fund SIP an all-weather investment tool?

As we all are aware the stock market was down by 38% on 23 March 2020 from its peak in January 2020 and remained volatile for some time. A lot of investors invested during those uncertain times and rightly so to take advantage of the falling market. Most of these investments were in the form of lump sum and worked well for them. However, some investors considered pausing or stopping their SIPs then and recently too when the stock market was volatile between January 2022 to June 2022. Such thoughts are natural. Seeing a rapid decline in portfolio returns can push investors to take such a decision. However, this may not be the best thing to do.