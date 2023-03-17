Is new income tax slab beneficial for home loan EMI paying individuals?

The Income Tax Act of 1961 provides various provisions for a tax rebate on home loans, such as tax deductions on principal repayment of home loans of up to Rs.1.5 lakh under Section 80C, tax deductions on interest payments for a home loan of up to Rs.2 lakh under Section 24, and deductions under Section 80EEA in case of affordable housing if you are a first-time property buyer, and Section 80EEA also allows taxpayers to claim an additional deduction of up to Rs.1.5 lakh annually.