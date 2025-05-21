Is Nippon India large cap fund a good investment in 2025? 5 key insights

The Nippon India large cap fund provides investors with an opportunity to invest in India’s top 100 listed companies. The focus of the fund is to facilitate long term capital appreciation.

Backed with a diversified portfolio, strong companies and consistent performance, this particular mutual fund caters to those with moderate to high risk tolerance capacity. Here’s a comprehensive analysis of the fund covering its performance, portfolio, risk along with investor suitability.

1. Fund overview This fund was launched on August 8, 2007. Further, the Nippon Indian Large Cap Fund is an open ended fund i.e., equity scheme. It primarily focuses on large cap stocks. Sailesh Raj Bhan is the manager of the fund since 2007 and Bhavik Dave is the assistant fund manager since 2024. The fund focuses on generating long term capital growth by investing in companies with robust market capitalisation.

2. Performance snapshot As of May 20, 2025, the fund has demonstrated fairly reasonable performance across various timeframes:

Investment period Value of ₹ 10,000 invested Annualized returns 1 year ₹ 10,660 6.60% 3 year ₹ 17,284 19.97% 5 year ₹ 31,588 25.85%

Note: Data discussed above is illustrative in nature. It pertains to the regular plan with growth options. For the updated returns and performance refer to the official website of the fund.

3. Portfolio composition The fund maintains a well diversified portfolio with intense allocations in financial services, energy, and technology sectors. As of May 20, 2025, the top holdings include:

Top holdings Sector Allocation (%) HDFC Bank Ltd. Financial Services 9% Reliance Industries Oil and Gas 7.45% ICICI Bank Financial Services 6.11%

Note: Portfolio allocations are subject to changes and updates based on market conditions and fund manager decisions. For the most recent holding details refer to the official website of the fund.

4. Risk profile Categorised under SEBI’s ‘very high’ risk category this particular fund is suitable for investors who:

Aspire to seek long term capital appreciation.

Are prepared to invest and forget for a minimum period of 5 years.

Are willing to withstand market volatility and short term market corrections. That is why taking the above points into consideration and upon proper discussion with a certified investment advisor investors should ensure they align their risk capacity with their future financial goals before investing in this fund.

5. Investor suitability Ideal for investors aiming for long-term wealth creation through exposure to large-cap equities. This particular fund is less risky in comparison with small cap funds. It is suitable for:

Salaried investors who aspire to invest for retirement.

Parents building higher education funds for their children.

Investors who aspire to shift from higher risk small cap or mid cap funds to a more stable large cap investment. This fund is not recommended for individual investors who are seeking short term gains or investors who have low risk tolerance and cannot sustain market volatility.

For more information on the fund along with latest updates, stock additions, deletions refer to the official website of the fund: Nippon India Large Cap Fund page.

You can also reach out to the dedicated customer service team of the fund by calling on the numbers 1860 266 0111 and 022 69259696. The call charges will be applicable and you can connect on these numbers from Monday to Saturday during 8 am to 9 pm.