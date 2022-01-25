Is NOC necessary for selling a property?

Based on the limited facts and information provided in your query, we understand that the flat is situated in a building constructed on the MHADA land and is not a MHADA flat. Further, the flat is bequeathed in your favour under your mother’s Will and for which a probate is already granted by the Bombay High Court. Normally, you will be required to comply with the procedure prescribed in the initial allotment letter by MHADA.

