Contra mutual funds invest in companies that have fallen out of favour with the market but may have stronger underlying fundamentals. With Indian equity markets undergoing a time correction and valuations moderating across sectors, fund managers see potential opportunities. However, the strategy requires patience and the ability to withstand higher volatility.

Unlike conventional equity funds that may follow popular market themes, contra funds look for businesses where negative sentiment may have created a gap between stock prices and underlying fundamentals. Vrijesh Kasera, fund manager at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, believes the current environment offers opportunities for this strategy. However, he cautions that investors must understand its risks, investment approach and suitability before committing money.

What are contra mutual funds and how do they work? Contra mutual funds follow a contrarian investment strategy, identifying companies that are temporarily out of favour but have the potential to recover. Fund managers assess whether the reasons behind a stock's underperformance are temporary or indicate deeper structural problems.

These funds differ from value funds. While value investing primarily examines whether a stock is reasonably priced, contra investing also evaluates whether the market's perception of a business is misplaced.

"A value fund, before making an investment, will typically examine if the stock is reasonably priced. Apart from this question, a contra fund also examines whether the market's view of this business is off the mark, and whether the issues are temporary rather than structural," Kasera said.

He explained that contra portfolios combine growth and value ideas, with a tilt towards growth. These include quality businesses that have been temporarily de-rated, as well as cyclical companies and turnaround opportunities approaching the bottom of their business cycles.

Another distinguishing feature is their bottom-up investment approach. Contra funds identify opportunities across large-, mid- and small-cap companies rather than closely following benchmark weightages. According to Kasera, they target higher active share at both stock and sector levels. Mirae Asset also expects its contra portfolio to have relatively lower overlap with its other equity schemes.

Is the current market environment favourable for contra funds? The current environment could offer opportunities for contrarian investors, according to Kasera. Uncertainty around crude oil prices, interest rates and the rupee has made investors cautious. Such periods can create opportunities when negative sentiment weighs on stock valuations.

Indian equity markets have remained largely flat over the past two years, resulting in a time correction, while several global markets have benefited from the artificial intelligence-led rally.

Kasera believes valuations have become more reasonable since the September 2024 market peak, with valuations moderating across several sectors. Consensus estimates also indicate mid-teens earnings growth through FY28.

Domestic indicators, including credit growth, GST collections and passenger vehicle sales, have remained steady.

In some sectors, earnings have improved without the corresponding improvement being fully reflected in stock prices. This creates opportunities for fund managers to identify companies where business performance and market valuations have diverged.

However, this is not a broad-based call on the equity market. Contra investing involves identifying individual opportunities through research. A stock trading below its previous peak is not automatically an attractive investment; its fundamentals and recovery prospects matter.

Who should invest in contra mutual funds? Contra funds may suit investors who already have a diversified equity portfolio and want exposure to a different investment strategy. Since these schemes invest in businesses that are not necessarily market favourites, their performance can differ considerably from conventional diversified equity funds.

"Contra investing can be a less comfortable way to invest, as it often means looking where there is less market consensus. Some ideas may play out quickly, while others can take time, and the portfolio can see higher volatility than other equity funds," Kasera said.

He believes investors should have an investment horizon of at least three years to consider this strategy.

For first-time mutual fund investors, contra funds may not be the ideal starting point. They should first build a core portfolio through diversified equity funds and understand how equity market cycles work.

Investors interested in contra investing can gradually introduce it as a smaller addition to their existing portfolio. This allows them to access a different investment style without making a relatively unpredictable strategy the foundation of their equity investments.

What risks should investors consider and how much should they allocate? Investors should evaluate a contra fund's investment process before investing. They must understand why the fund manager buys a stock, what could drive its recovery and when the investment would be exited.

Kasera said Mirae Asset follows a framework called SCORE to evaluate potential investments. It examines five factors: sentiment, or whether market interest in a business has moved away; cause, or whether its problems are temporary or structural; operations, including the balance sheet, cash flows and governance; revival, or whether an identifiable recovery catalyst exists; and entry, which assesses whether the stock is reasonably priced.

The fund house also defines exit triggers upfront. These include the stock reaching its fair value, a change in the original investment thesis or the emergence of a better opportunity. If the assessment does not provide sufficient clarity or conviction, the fund manager may avoid taking a position.

Investors should additionally examine the number of stocks held, individual position sizes, market-cap exposure and overlap with their existing mutual fund investments.

The biggest risks are prolonged underperformance and higher volatility. A company may remain out of favour longer than anticipated. Its problems may also prove structural rather than temporary, preventing the expected recovery.

There is no standard allocation suitable for everyone. It depends on an investor's financial goals, investment horizon, existing portfolio and risk appetite.

Kasera believes contra funds can complement a core diversified equity portfolio by adding a different investment style. Given the volatility and time required for investment ideas to deliver returns, he suggests building exposure gradually through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rather than investing a lump sum. He also recommends consulting a financial adviser to determine an appropriate allocation.