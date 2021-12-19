Is opting for SIPs over lump sum a better investment approach?

“I would say, focus on the destination and not the bumps in the journey. For someone with a 10-year time horizon, the market is expected to be higher than the starting point. Hence, a lump sum will nearly always do better than a SIP. If you have a low risk appetite, lower time horizon or concerns on valuations, a lump sum in a hybrid fund is a better way to control risk. SIPs are primarily for those with salaries, not with lump sums to deploy," said Harshvardhan Roongta, joint chief executive, Roongta Securities, a mutual fund distributor.