Is pension income earned abroad taxable in India?

If you qualify as ‘resident and ordinarily resident’ (ROR) in India for the FY23 (i.e., for the period April 1 2022 to March 31 2023), you would be taxable on worldwide income in India and will be required to report all foreign assets in the Indian ITR. Also, the income earned from such foreign assets during the relevant FY along with the nature of income and head of income under which such income has been offered to tax in the Indian ITR needs to be reported in relation to each foreign asset.